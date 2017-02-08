Met Office issue weather warning for ice

The Met Office has put a yellow weather warning across the East Midlands for ice tonight.

The warning is in place from 7pm tonight to 10am tomorrow, Thursday, February 9 as icy patches are expected to form on untreated surfaces especially where there are sleet and snow showers.

A Met Office spokesman said: “There is a chance of locally difficult driving conditions on untreated roads and slippery conditions on pavements and cycle paths are also possible.

“Temperatures will drop below freezing during Wednesday evening or night, especially inland, leading to a risk of ice on untreated surfaces.”