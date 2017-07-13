Mid Derbyshire MP joins arthritis charity’s campaign

Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham has pledged to work with charity Arthritis Research UK to better represent the thousands of people in the constituency affected by the condition.

Pauline said: “I’m proud to champion Arthritis Research UK’s policy calls on the prevention, transformation and cure of arthritis. We need to put these issues at the forefront of Parliament’s agenda.

“Together we can fight this painful condition that has such a huge impact on people’s lives.”

The charity want to make arthritis and musculoskeletal conditions a public health priority.

They are the single biggest cause of disability in the UK, causing 10million people pain, fatigue and mobility issues.

They also amount to the third largest area of NHS spending, with an annual budget of £4.8billion.