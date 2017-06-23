Mid Derbyshire MP praises care home after visit

Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham visited the Bankwood Care Home in Duffield for a special activities day on Friday, June 16.

She was invited to visit Bankwood after writing a letter of congratulations to the home about their positive report from the Care Quality Commission.

Pauline said: “I was very pleased and touched to visit the beautiful Bankwood Care Home and see the high level of care they provide to their residents.

“The media is often dominated with stories of poor care and while it is vitally important that those issues are raised and those responsible are punished accordingly, it is important to note that many care homes also provide excellent, respectful care.”

She added: “It was nice to meet many of the residents, though some of the stories were obviously extremely moving – I was particularly touched by an encounter with a 34-year-old man who had suffered a stroke.

“Bankwood do an excellent job helping people and families in these difficult situations and I would like to thank them and the residents for having me.”

Learn more about Bankwood at http://bit.ly/2svdtoU.