Mid Derbyshire MP welcomes Government move on ivory ban

The MP for Mid Derbyshire says she is delighted by the Government’s announcement that it is planning a near-total ban on ivory sales in the UK.

Pauline Latham MP has been a longtime supporter of the ban, pressuring Conservative colleagues to step up efforts to save elephants and other endangered species.

Environment secretary Michael Gove said on Friday, October 6, that he was opening a consultation to end the trade in ivory of all ages - previous proposals would have excluded antiques produced before 1947.

Pauline said: “This is a very significant step forward. I am delighted the Government has listened to the pleas of Parliament and the campaign by conservation groups and Prince William.

“There is a clear link between the current poaching of elephants and the antique trade in ivory.”

Between 500 and 1,000 ivory pieces are still being sold in the UK every week.

An estimated 200 to 300 tonnes of illegal ivory enter the global market every year, and around 120,000 elephants have been killed by poachers since 2010.

Pauline was first alerted to the issue while on holiday in South Africa 12 years ago.

She said: “A near-total ban would prove to conservation groups and the public that the Government are committed to protecting endangered species and take citizens’ concerns extremely seriously.

“My fear that future generations would not be able to see these majestic beasts may be allayed.”