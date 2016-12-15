Mindless vandals hunted after graffiti spray attack at Derbyshire mill

Police are trying to trace the mindless vandals who sprayed graffiti around a car park at a mill in Matlock Bath.

They struck in the car park of the historic Masson Mills on Derby Road sometime between 6.30pm on Saturday, December 10 and 7.30am the following morning.

Officers investigating the damage are appealing to the public for information and are asking anyone who recognises the tags which were drawn on the floor and walls of the car park to contact them.

Anyone with information should contact PC Hannah Cocker on 101, quoting occurrence number 16000409113, or by sending her a message using the Contact Us section of the Derbyshire police website.

To report a crime anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.