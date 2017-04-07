MISSING: Pregnant teenage girl who was last seen at Derbyshire supermarket

Police are concerned for the safety of a teenage girl who is pregnant and was last seen at a Derbyshire supermarket.

Leonie Rogers, 16, has not been seen since 7.45pm on Wednesday (April 5) when she was seen leaving Tesco, Ilkeston.

Leonie, who is from Cossall in Nottinghamshire, is white, 5ft 6inch tall, with short blonde hair but she might be earing a blonde wig. She is of slim build and is 20 weeks pregnant.

She was last seen wearing dark blue Ellesse leggings, white Airmax trainers, a pink t-shirt, leather jacket and a red/yellow/black checked scarf.

If you have seen Leonie or know of her whereabouts, call police on 101 quoting incident number 889 of 5 April 2017 or phone Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111