Search

Mobile cameras are checking your speed on these routes

Mobile speed camera.
Mobile speed camera.

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following places from September 14 to 27.

A61 Chesterfield

A619 Chesterfield

A5111 Raynesway

A6 Darley Dale

A511 Swadlincote

A617 Chesterfield

A444 Overseal

B6540 Long Eaton

Stand Road, Newbold

Tapton View Road, Chesterfield

B6052 Chesterfield Road, Eckington

A5111 Warwick Avenue, Derby

A616 Clowne

Devonshire Drive, Mickleover

Arleston Lane, Sinfin

B5036 Cromford Rd, Wirksworth

Cotes Park Lane, Somercotes

A623 Peak Forest to Stoney Middleton

A515 Sudbury

A6 Bakewell to Buxton

Church Lane, South Wingfield

A6 Doveholes

Slack Lane, Nether Heage

Manor Rd, Brimington

Brimington Rd, Chesterfield

B6049 Main Rd, Bradwell

Pennine Way, Chesterfield

Dale Road, Darley Dale

B5057 Eversleigh Rise, Darley Abbey

B6056 Marsh Lane

Church Street, Denby Village

A57 Snake Pass