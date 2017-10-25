Mobile cameras are checking your speed on these routes

Mobile speed cameras will be in the following places from October 26 to November 8.
A61 Chesterfield
A617 Chesterfield
A5111 Raynesway
A6096 Spondon
A511 Swadlincote
A608 Langley Mill
A444 Overseal
B6540 Long Eaton
A619 Chesterfield
A6 Darley Dale
A6 Furness Vale
B600 Alfreton
A616 Creswell Rd, Clowne
Birkin Lane, Temple Normanton
A6007 Codnor
A6005 Draycott to Breaston
A615 Wessington
B5023 Duffield to Wirksworth
A5111 Derby
Marsh Lane, Eckington
Moor Lane, Dale Abbey
B5010 London Rd, Shardlow
London Rd, Derby
Alfreton Rd, Little Eaton
Kenilworth Avenue, Derby
These however can be subject to change.
