Mobility scooter rider stopped by police - heading along the A38 in Derbyshire

Motorists on the A38 in Derbyshire were left scratching their heads in disbelief at the sight of man riding a mobility scooter along the dual carriageway on Thursday evening.

He was stopped by police between the Little Eaton roundabout and the turn-off for Coxbench after ‘numerous’ people contacted them about the sighting.

The man had been driving a van along the A38 before pulling over when it ran out of fuel.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit later tweeted: “A38. Runs out of fuel then decides to unload his mobility scooter & ride off to get some. His driving licence is revoked by DVLA.”

Officers also revealed via Twitter that the driver should not have been on the roads ‘in the first place’ because his licence had been revoked ‘prior to this incident’.