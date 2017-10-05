Morley restaurant scoops national food industry award

A Morley eatery has scooped regional and national awards on one of the catering industry’s most prestigious nights.

The Dovecote, part of the Morley Hayes hotel and golf club, was named Restaurant of the Year for the East Midlands and overall at the Food Awards England on Monday, October 2 in Manchester.

Morley Hayes managing director Andrew Allsop said: “Winning the regional award is an incredible achievement in itself as we were up against some really fantastic restaurants, but to then go on and scoop the national title is really gratifying and testament to the hard work and dedication of the whole team.

“The Dovecote restaurant has received many awards and accolades over the years, but to win two awards which are voted for by the public really is the icing on the cake for us.”

The Dovecote went up against a diverse range of restaurants from across the East Midlands to win the regional title, before beating off the challenge from the seven other regional winners.

The awards recognise establishments providing cuisine of exceptional standard, as well as demonstrating innovation, ambience and a high standard of service and hospitality.

Now in their fourth year, they seek to celebrate those establishments and professionals in the food industry that serve the best dishes and help explore new flavours and cuisines from different cultures.

They also shine the spotlight on local producers who provide their delicious ingredients.

Awards chief executive Irfan Younis said: “We are honoured and delighted to have such great finalists and winners representing the English food industry and enhancing its reputation nationally and internationally.

“The Food Awards England are a true reflection of the talent in the country and we want to make sure that the hard work and determination of English food professionals don’t go unnoticed.”

The Dovecote has also recently earned two AA Rosettes, underlining the quality of its food and service.

Its chefs say they use only the freshest, local, and best quality seasonal produce for the set menu lunch, a la carte evening dinner menu, daily dinner specials and Sunday lunch.

For more details, visit www.morleyhayes.com.