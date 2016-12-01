Motorist denies causing death of biker Mark Young by driving without due care and attention

A motorist has denied causing the death of motorcyclist Mark Young by driving without due care and attention.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 30, how Professor Pamela Ince, 61, of Smalldale, Bradwell, allegedly committed the offence during a road traffic collision at the junction of Main Road and Gore Lane, at Bradwell.

Prosecuting solicitor Angela Hadfield said: “This relates to a fatal road traffic collision at 4.15pm, on May 5, this year, at the junction of Main Road and Gore Lane.

“Main Road is a through road which Gore Lane joins and both are single carriageways with speed limits of 30mph.”

Mrs Hadfield claimed Prof Ince was driving south-westerly on Main Road in her Jaguar F-Type car and was going into Gore Lane and allegedly drove into the path of 50-year-old Mark Young, of Monsal Avenue, Buxton, who was riding a Kawasaki Ninja motorcycle.

The court heard how Mr Young was killed immediately in the collision.

Prof Ince pleaded not guilty to causing the death of Mark Young by driving on Main Road, in Bradwell, without due care and attention.

Mrs Hadfield said the case is a matter best-suited to be heard at crown court due to various complexities.

Defence solicitor Chloe Fairley agreed that a crown court hearing would be more appropriate.

Magistrates adjourned the case to be heard at Derby Crown Court on January 4.

Prof Ince was released on unconditional bail until the next hearing.