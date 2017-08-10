Motorist given first aid after car veered off the road

Have your say

A man has been given first aid after his vehicle veered off the road in Belper this morning.

Firefighters from Belper and Duffield attended the incident near Intakes Lane, Turnditch, Belper, just before 11am.

No other vehicles were involved.

The motorist was given first aid by firefighters and then passed into the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

The incident has now been handed over to Derbyshire police.