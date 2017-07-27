Music festival to celebrate life of Kilburn woman

Have your say

Friends of a Kilburn woman who died this week are to stage a music festival in her memory, after planning it in the hope of funding life-saving medical treatment.

The TeamBrown Positive Vibez festival will be held at Denby Cricket Club on Sunday, July 30.

Organisers had planned it as a way of thanking members of the community who supported a fundraising campaign for Gemma Brown.

Andrew Woodall, who had known Gemma since they were at school together, said: “Everyone’s been really generous, so we wanted to celebrate her life, give something back and maybe raise a bit more money at the same time.”

The festival will now be taking donations in support of charities chosen by her family.

Gemma’s friends and family collected £20,000 within 48 hours of the campaign being launched, and the total has now passed £30,000 after a series of fundraising events.

They were still exploring options to treat a rare form of liver cancer which had spread to her lungs, after doctors said she had just weeks to live.

Andrew and his fellow DJ Matthew Bullock put the event together with the support of local bands and businesses.

He said: “We’ve got quite a few bands lined up at the moment—rock, indie, pop, jazz— a bit of everything.”

Acts confirmed to appear include singer-songwriter Mick Wilson, singers Abbie Mills and Michelle Wilson, members of the Chapel Park Big Band, and metal band From Her Ashes.

They will be joined by the Radio 2 award-winning folk duo Barry Coope and John Tams whose music featured in the stage show of War Horse.

The festival will run from 1pm until late.

For full event details or to donate, see www.fb.me/SaveGemmaBrown.