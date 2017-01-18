Naked female cleaners wanted to clean houses totally nude for £45 an hour

Female cleaners are being sought to clean houses for £45 an hour - on condition they do it in the nude.

The requirements are laid out in a job ad from a naturist cleaning firm that wants people to clean houses of naturists up and down the country totally starkers.

London-based Naturist Cleaners is on the hunt for women women to bare all while doing dusting, vacuuming and other household chores.

It reads: “We are looking for female naturist cleaners who can clean private houses nude.

“The job will require doing all general cleaning like dusting, tidying up, vacuuming, watering plants, making beds, using the washing machine, ironing clothes and cleaning windows.”

It was posted by the firm which offers naked cleaning services for the nudist community.

The business began in London two-years-ago and is now expanding outside the capital.

Bosses insist there’s nothing smutty about it – and that there is absolutely no sexual element either.

But the clients are almost certain to be clothes-free. Prices for nude cleaning start at £65 for the first hour and £55 each hour thereafter.

Fully-clothed cleaning is cheaper, at £25 for the first hour and £20 for additional hours. Company bosses say they believe in the “liberty of the true human form” – and the “serenity of a spotlessly-cleaned home”.

They’re looking for part-time cleaners of “all ages and figures”. Rules state no pictures or videos can be taken and cleaners cannot be touched.

Owner Laura Smith said: “We started in London two-years-ago and it’s proved really popular, so we’re expanding.

“It’s a service for the nudist community. We are a cleaning company. There’s nothing sexual about the business at all. The majority of our clients are nudists.

“I understand people will think certain things about the company, but there is nothing untoward about it.”