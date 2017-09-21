New £100,000 state-of-the-art CCTV cameras to be installed across the Dales

Derbyshire Dales District Council has started to roll out a state-of-the-art upgraded CCTV system in some of the area’s busiest locations.

The purpose-designed digital CCTV system has already been installed at three sites in Matlock Bath - launched to coincide with the busy Illuminations season - and the upgrades are continuing in Ashbourne, Bakewell, Matlock and Wirksworth.

The £100,000 project to replace old CCTV cameras dating back to 2007 will see live high definition pictures relayed back to the Town Hall in Matlock that can be reproduced and used to identify individuals or incidents.

A council spokesperson said: “It’s a wireless solution and the cameras record in full 25 frames per second high definition for at least 31 days with instant review and export facilities in line with government recommendations.

“Each CCTV site has a 180 degree monitoring capability, captured by four sensors, meaning it can record panoramic as well as close-up images.

“The improvement on the old system in the quality and clarity of images is incredible, and that includes night-time recording. This investment is about keeping the Dales safe and helping people who live here and visit to feel safe.

“High quality CCTV systems deter vandals and reduce reparation costs, reduce criminal investigation times and deter anti-social behaviour.”

Installation work started in Wirksworth today (Thursday) and will continue in Bakewell and Matlock next month.