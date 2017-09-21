New business park plans could create 600 jobs in Derbyshire town

Plans for a new business park in Belper which could create around 600 jobs have been submitted to Amber Valley Borough Council.

The application has been jointly submitted by Peveril Securities and Vaillant Group and is for land known as Bullsmoor, off Nottingham Road.

It is seeking outline planning permission for an extension to Vaillant's existing premises of up to a maximum of 6,000 square metres for the manufacture/assembly of heating appliances/boilers and parts, offices and storage. It also seeks permission for extra car parking and a new loading area.

In addition, the applicants are also seeking permission for a total of 6,500 sq metres of office space and 7,500 sq metres of space for industrial use.

Documentation supporting the application states it could create up to 598 full-time equivalent jobs.