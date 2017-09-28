New homeowner lands prize on construction firm anniversary

A new homeowner has helped a Belper construction firm mark a milestone anniversary and won herself a prize to help start a new chapter of her life.

Sarah Attwater became the owner of the 1,500th home built by Wheeldon Homes when she completed the deal on a Heanor property a few weeks ago.

With the company celebrating 150 years since George and William Wheeldon set up their joinery shop in Belper in 1867, they were offering a prize for the person who helped them hit the magic number.

Company directors James Parkin and Debbie Smith went to break the news to Sarah, who was totally taken by surprise.

Debbie said: “I am delighted for Sarah and so pleased that we have been able to help her get her own home.”

They presented Sarah with a new house design which will be named the Attwater, a bottle of Champagne and a £1,500 cheque, which she was delighted to receive and said she would spend on some new things to put in her home.

Sarah who works for the emergency services control centre in Ripley, bought her home at Wheeldon’s Howitt Reach development using the Help to Buy scheme, with a five per cent deposit, 75 per cent mortgage and a 20 per cent government loan.

Debbie said: “Many of the visitors to our developments are still unaware that Help to Buy is available for existing home owners, as well as first time buyers.

“We would encourage anyone looking to move to come along to our sales centres and talk to us. Our staff will be only too pleased to offer guidance and advice.”

With several sites currently under construction in and around Derbyshire, it was only time which would decide who the lucky purchaser was.

While construction skills and technology have changed beyond all recognition from the company’s earliest days, they say their commitment to quality is as strong as ever.

They boast a reputation, placing for individuality in their designs, and construction led by expert craftsmen.

At Howitt Reach, a new release of bungalows has now become available which the company say are all finished to the highest standards and specification.

Other current developments include Meerbrook Winze on the outskirts of Wirksworth offering a range of homes, from one to four bedrooms, and Moor Croft, Matlock, a collection of luxury four-bedroom properties.

At Outseats Farm, Alfreton where a choice of two, three and four bedroom homes are intended to be ideally located for commuters.

For further details on the full range of homes available from Wheeldon Brothers, call the sales hotline 01332 388388, or visit the www.wheeldon.co.uk.

To learn more about how Help to Buy could boost your home ownership plans, go to www.helptobuy.gov.uk.