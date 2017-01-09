New nursery could be coming to Belper

A new nursery which would have space for 26 children could be on the cards for Belper.

St John’s Primary School on Laund Nook has submitted plans to build a new nursery which would create two new jobs.

A spokesman for the school said: “The new nursery block will be used as separate three year olds’ teaching and play space. The facility will be managed as part of the existing nursery provision and will offer places for twenty six children aged from three to four years old.

“The Belper area is experiencing population growth which is borne out by projected pupil numbers showing an increase in the projected number of school places required over the next five years.”

The government recently passed the Childcare Bill, which doubled free childcare available for all working parents of three and four year olds to 30 hours a week – available to up to 600,000 families and worth around £5,000 a year – including the £2,500 they can already save from existing free childcare offers.

In Derbyshire the Authority has calculated an under supply of approximately 3600 for three and four year old nursery places.

The Belper area, served by St John’s Primary, has an under provision of early years education places and will be a priority in the first phase of new nursery provision.

St John’s, which submitted the application for and on behalf of Derbsyhire County Council said: “It is therefore proposed to build a self-contained three year olds nursery facility on site.”

If approved the new nursery building will be 81m squared for indoor activities and 80m squared outside which will feature a safety surface and hard play area.

Whilst the building is integrated within the school site, the plans state the location offers separation from the main school building which is “to the benefit of the nursery children and the older KS2 children preparing for their SATS”.

The main school car park will be extended to provide an additional two parking spaces. To improve safety and limit vehicle and pedestrian conflict, a new footway access will be created alongside the existing driveway.

A Derbyshire County Council spokesman said: “We are mindful of cost effective design and long term maintenance of buildings.”

A decision will be made by the borough council in February.