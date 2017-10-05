New sergeant Mark takes over the reins in Ripley and Belper

A new sergeant has taken over the reins of the safer neighbourhood policing teams which cover Ripley, Belper and the surrounding areas.

Sgt Mark Weldon is now in charge of the Ripley town centre, Codnor, Waingroves and Langley Mill, Heanor and Loscoe and the Shipley, Smalley and Horsley safer neighbourhood policing teams.

He started his policing career as a response and investigation officer in the Staveley and Chesterfield areas before being promoted to sergeant in 2005, leading teams in the Bolsover and Ripley areas.

“My priorities are currently around targeting concerns about anti-social behaviour, especially in Ripley town centre, and making sure that our communities continue to be a safe place to live, work and visit,” said Sgt Weldon, who has been a police officer in Derbyshire for 16 years.

“My first day with the neighbourhood team in Ripley was September 22 and I spent time walking around the town centre and on the greenway, meeting and greeting local residents and shop keepers and talking to them about any issues.

“While I do think there has been some exaggeration on social media, we are listening to the concerns of the local community, responding to incidents and working to help address the issue.

“There will be a police officer or PCSO assigned to patrols of the town centre every day and this weekend we have been given additional powers, through a dispersal order for the town centre, to help us target anti-social behaviour.”

The dispersal order was in place covering Ripley town centre and the green way between 5pm on Friday and 3am on Monday.

It gave officers additional powers to move on anyone who is taking part in nuisance or anti-social behaviour for up to 48 hours.

To report any concerns, contact 101, the non-emergency number, or Crimestoppers anonymosly on 0800 555 111.

Folk can also follow the work of the Ripley Town Centre Safer Neighbourhood Policing Team on Twitter via @RipleySNT.