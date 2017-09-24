NOSTALGIA: 35 old pictures of the American Adventure Theme Park

We've delved into our archives and found 35 fantastic old pictures of the American Adventure Theme Park. The attraction, which was based in Ilkeston, opened in 1987 and closed in 2007. It pulled in crowds from across Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire and indeed the rest of the UK.

The below pictures may take a while to load. If you're an iOS user and the pictures don't show up, open this page in Safari, remove '/amp' from the end of the web address then press 'go'.