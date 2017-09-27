Poundland launches new sex toy range - everything for £1

Spicing things up in the bedroom just got a whole lot cheaper as Poundland have launched a new range of sex toys ranging from 'viagra' to vibrating love rings.
Looks like Christmas may have just come early!
Spicing things up in the bedroom just got a whole lot cheaper as Poundland have launched a new range of sex toys ranging from 'viagra' to vibrating love rings.
Looks like Christmas may have just come early!
Almost Done!
Registering with Belper News means you're ok with our terms and conditions.