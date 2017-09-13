Offender is jailed after he breached his post-sentence supervision order

An offender who has breached his supervision order for the fourth time after his release from prison has been put behind bars for 14 days.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on September 5 how Jordan William Power, 25, of Whitfield Avenue, Glossop, breached the requirements of a supervision default order by failing to attend with a supervising officer.

Probation officer Katie Wibberly confirmed the latest breach was Power’s fourth breach of a supervision default order.

Power admitted breaching the requirements of a supervision default order made on April 25 by failing to attend with a supervising officer on or after May 6.

Defence solicitor James Riley conceded that Power has an unattractive record or previous convictions but he has not committed any further criminal offences while under his post-sentence supervision.

However, he admitted there was a previous failure to comply with his supervision which meant Power received a default order with unpaid work.

Mr Riley explained Power breached the order because he prioritised child care and seeing his child over fulfilling his supervision requirements.

He added that there were only ten more hours of unpaid work to complete and he urged magistrates not to jail Power because the post sentence supervision was so close to its end date.

However, magistrates sentenced Power to 14 days of custody and ordered him to pay £60 in costs.