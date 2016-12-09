On the festive trail of art and crafts in Belper

For one day only and by special request, the hugely successful Belper Arts Trail is hosting a Christmas event this weekend.

Final preparations are being made for the event on Saturday, December 10, which will feature 34 artists and makers across three venues - The Old School House, Belper Community Cottage and the Baptist Church.

Organisers hope people will take the opportunity to combine exploring the trail and perusing a large variety of arts and crafts with some excellent Christmas shopping along Chapel Street and Bridge Street.

Suzanne Parnell, one of the organisers of the summer’s Belper Arts Trail, said: “This is a fantastic opportunity to buy that special unique Christmas present you won’t find on the high street and direct from local artists and makers.

“You can chat to artists and see demonstrations. Inspiration will never be more than a few feet away.

“And that is not all, as at a couple of times during the day the delightful sounds of Christmas tunes will be heard as Rough Truffles and, then, QHQ will be lending a festive atmosphere along the mini trail.”

The Old School House opposite De Bradelei Mill, on Chapel Street, will feature a great mixture of creatives. Artists will include Tarnia Magee, Andy Mayers and Kate Beinder, while Stephen Coates and Steve McLoughlin will be demonstrating in watercolours and acrylics.

There will be some fabulous gifts just in time for Christmas including ceramics by Heather Duncan and Tracey Holt Walkden, jewellery by Gwin Kerry and glassware by Stable Glass.

Intriguing bespoke wooden pieces by Ingrained will be featured, while black and white photographer Natasha Braithwaite and wildlife sculptor Lynn Hazel will be showcasing their wares.

In the Belper Community Cottage, opposite the bus station, visitors will find photographer Emma Clinton, ceramics by Farah Batool, jewellery by Karen Fentem and glassware by Angela Ashton.

They will be joined by willow sculptor Emma Carr and artists Jayne Nemeth and Sheila Guyatt.

Just along Bridge Street at the Baptist Church, next to the Devonshire pub, trail-goers will find Santa’s Grotto, with the chance to enjoy refreshments and partake in a Santa selfie or even an ‘elfie selfie’.

In association with Belper and Duffield Rotary Club, children will be able to meet Santa for a small £3 charge, which will also include a free gift.

Elsewhere in the baptist church, there will be a mixture of creativity with artists Clare White, Nansy Ferrett, Lizzie Adcock, John Hammond, Katy Doncaster and Claire Simpson.

Textile artists will include Mermaids Purse, Detta Textiles and Laura Marriott, accompanied by printmaker Steve Wragg, illustrator Sophie Cartmell and photographer Sara Gaynor.

And visitors will also be able to peruse jewellery by Zoe Adamson and wood carvings by Simon Turk.

The Belper Arts Christmas Mini Trail on December 10 will run from 10am until 4.30pm and entry is free.