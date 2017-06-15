Pauline Latham MP: ‘It’s an honour to be re-elected’

Even after spending several decades in politics as a councillor, and being elected as an MP in both 2010 and 2015, the night of Thursday, June 8 and the morning of the 9th were exhilarating and terrifying in equal measure.

Pleasingly, the local result turned out well in the end.

I was very honoured to be re-elected as the MP for Mid Derbyshire with 29,513 votes, which is almost 5,000 more votes than I received in the last election.

I would like to thank everyone who voted for me and assure every constituent, whether they chose to elect me or not, that I will continue to work extremely hard for everyone, both in the constituency and Westminster. Mid Derbyshire is my home and it is a privilege to represent it.

While MPs get all of the focus on the night itself – whether good or bad – they are only a part of the campaign.

The invisible foundation of any success they receive are the campaign agents, friends, family, and above all volunteers who give up their time, put in the hours, and (at certain trying moments!) provide emotional support to stressed politicians.

As such, I would like to thank everyone who helped me in this campaign: the unnoticed heroes who were out canvassing, knocking on doors, and leafletting.

They put in a tremendous amount of hard work. Campaigns cannot operate without them, and I am so grateful for everyone who gave up their time to help in spite of adversity: from difficult conversations and freezing rain to, for one poor volunteer, a bite from a dog.

Another particularly upsetting experience was that several of my posters were defaced, including having swastikas drawn on them.

It is, quite frankly, pathetic to act in such a way and try to stifle free speech by preventing someone conveying their opinion. I believe people should be able to express their views and committing criminal damage by vandalising personal property is a stupid action.

Although I was obviously pleased to be re-elected, I was very saddened by the situation nationally.

Not only was the result politically disappointing, but many friends of mine lost their jobs, not least Amanda Solloway in Derby North.

Of course, those with different political views from mine will be happier but the lack of a clear majority is a pity, and a frustration for the UK as a whole: creating uncertainty ahead of vital Brexit negotiations with the EU.

I believe in a country that works for everyone, and it is now time for the Government to show its strength, lead us through a challenging period, and emerge stronger than before.

Brexit offers many opportunities for business and our country and we have to make our negotiations work for all to provide a stable environment for us to move forward.