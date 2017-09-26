Pauline Latham MP: ‘London trains should stop at Belper’

Did you know that if you split a return rail ticket between Exeter and Belper into 15 separate legs you can save £40?

Hats off to Dr Alex Rock of Derby Cathedral who posted on social media the array of tickets that enabled him to save the money for his return trip to Devon.

I was later shocked to discover that there are a gaggle of websites and apps which work out how to separate the cost of train journeys to make them more economical.

Now I have always looked after the pounds and pennies but I was left wondering why there should be a mini-industry of this type.

Surely, there should be one price for rail travel and that should be the end of it. Why should people be forced into splitting fares?

It concerns me that those who are not as Internet-savvy as Dr Rock will be out of pocket because rail companies are not being as up-front as they should be.

Therefore, I would appeal to them to work together to offer customers the best possible prices as easily as possible. The chances of changing the system are greater now than they have been for some time because of the new railway franchise awards.

This, in my view, offers another great opportunity - to increase the number of trains which stop in Belper, particularly those going on to London.

At the moment, commuters can disembark from the London trains at Long Eaton, East Midlands Parkway, Loughborough on their way to Sheffield.

Why can’t some of these stops be swapped with occasional halts at Belper?

Interestingly, three years ago a new service was introduced from Sheffield and Chesterfield to Belper to help meet the increased demand for rail journeys from the town.

It provided a direct evening return journey from Sheffield and Chesterfield to Belper providing better options for commuters, students and other travellers.

The service operates on weekdays, departing Sheffield at 5.38pm and arriving at Belper at 6.09pm. Ironically, it then continues to London St Pancras calling at Derby, Loughborough and Leicester en route. This proves that there is no logistical reason that London trains cannot stop at Belper.

I believe there is also a potential customer base which is why I am appealing to those competing for the East Midlands Trains franchise to consider a better deal for the town.

It strikes me that the benefit of more regular direct links to Belper could be considerable for commuters, businesses and our burgeoning tourist industry.

Belper’s history and beauty is clear to all of us who love the town - now we should have the opportunity to explore every avenue to open up to more visitors.

Train companies should offer tourists a double incentive - more chances to stop in Belper and an easier system for buying best value tickets.