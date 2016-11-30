Peak District makes ‘staycation’ top five

The Peak District has been named as one of the top destinations for a ‘staycation’ - holidaying within the UK.

The research - which was conducted by travel website www.holidaycottages.co.uk - identified the Derbyshire destination as number five in the most searched for places by UK holidaymakers behind Cornwall, Yorkshire. Kent and Northumberland.

There has recently been an increase of ‘staycations’ in the UK with 7.3 million Brits choosing to have one in the first quarter of 2016 – a 10 per cent rise on the previous year.