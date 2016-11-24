Pest is given a suspended prison sentence after harassing his ex

A man who repeatedly harassed and threatened his ex-partner has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Wednesday, November 23, how Steven Peter Collins, 31, of Chasecliff Close, Loundsley Green, Chesterfield, repeatedly made phone calls, sent texts and made unwanted visits to his ex’s home.

Prosecuting solicitor Sarah Haslam said: “The defendant and the complainant had been in a relationship for 11 years until April this year but she felt he was controlling and she had begun to feel isolated from her family and friends.”

Mrs Haslam added that Collins had previously assaulted the complainant and her new boyfriend and been convicted for these offences.

Collins had been texting his ex after he was convicted at a previous court hearing in October for the two assaults and he had begun bombarding his ex with questions, according to Mrs Haslam, and began making threatening calls regarding the custody of their children.

Mrs Haslam said Collins told his ex he was going to make her life miserable and he was going to spread rumours about her but he later apologised.

On another occasion, he turned up in his car and threatened his ex, according to Mrs Haslam, and then stormed off making threats that he was going to kill himself.

Mrs Haslam added that he made further unwanted and abusive phone calls and made repeated threats about taking his life.

Collins even used his vehicle to block his ex in while she was in her car, according to Mrs Haslam, and drove towards her threatening to hit her but he collided with a lamppost.

The defendant accepted to police that he had made unwanted phone calls and texts. He pleaded guilty to harassment between October 4 and November 4.

Defence solcitor Felicity Coats said: “The last time he was before the court had been his first time before court and it had been for an assault by pushing on the complainant and for a punch on a male after he had found his partner in bed with him.

“The relationship had only been broken-up for five months. He was also suffering an injury after he had been run over by a bin lorry.”

Mrs Coats added that Collins has difficulties with his spine and he takes morphine to deal with the pain.

Magistrates revoked an existing community order imposed on Collins for the two assaults and sentenced him to 16 weeks of custody suspended for 18 months.

He was also ordered to undergo a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and a Building Better Relationships programme and was given a two-year restraining order.

He must also pay £85 costs and a £115 victim surcharge.