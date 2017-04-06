PICTURES: A bird's eye view of Ilkeston's new railway station

Here's the opening of Ilkeston Station, as you've never seen it before...

Tony Shaw captured these eye-opening aerial shots on Sunday of Ilkeston's new railway station, as the first passenger train for 50 years stopped in the town.

Passengers gather on the platforms. Photo: Tony Shaw.

Crowds of people lined the platforms to cheer on the 9.44am Northern service from Sheffield to Nottingham on Sunday, which was carrying MPs, councillors and dignitaries.

