PICTURES: Belper School celebrates ‘excellent’ GCSE results

The headteacher of Belper School has congratulated his students on their ‘excellent’ GCSE results.

Martyn Cooper said: “Belper School is once more delighted to be celebrating some excellent results, with the school yet again posting some of the best ever outcomes in some key measures.

Belper School, Sophie Piggin and Tiegan Butler.

“In a turbulent and ever-changing education world the staff and students have continued to graft hard and overcome challenges in order to deliver and achieve.

“We are really pleased that so many of our students have gained the outcomes they desire. Well done, we are proud of you!”