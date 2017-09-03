PICTURES: Lucky escape for motorist after serious smash on Derbyshire road this morning

A motorist had a lucky escape in the early hours of this morning after being cut free from his vehicle following a serious crash.

These images show the wreckage left behind after the smash on the A444 Acresford Road, Overseal, at about 12.40am on Sunday.

Pictures from @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

Parts of the Honda can be seen strewn all over the side of the road with emergency services at the scene.

Derbyshire Roads Police, East Midlands Ambulance Service and Derbyshire Air Ambulance all attended the incident.

A man was taken to hospital but did not suffer any serious injuries.

Derbyshire Roads Police tweeted this morning: “A444. Great work by @DerbyshireFRS @EMASNHSTrust @Helimed54 to free one lucky driver who survived this.”

Anyone who witnessed the crash should call Derbyshire police on 101, quoting incident number 39 of 03/09/17.