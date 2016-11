The countdown to the festive season is well and truly underway in Belper after crowds turned out in force for the town’s Christmas lights switch-on.

Mayor Gary Spendlove was joined by Olympian Hollie Webb and Paralympian Ryan Taylor during Friday’s big event in the Memorial Gardens.

Jaimee Roberts, six, and Edward Roberts, two, meet Santa.

Festive revellers were also treated to stalls and entertainment, including a special appearance by Santa.

Photos by Rachel Atkins. To order pictures, call 0300 123 0203 or email photosales@jpress.co.uk.

Belper Christmas lights switch on, Belper Memorial Gardens

Nineteen-month-old Evie Hayward enjoying the children's rides.

Crowds gather for the lights switch-on.

Setting the stage for the switch-on.

Getting ready to switch on the lights with Paralympian Ryan Taylor and Olympian Hollie Webb.

The Belper Christmas lights switch-on.

Belper Christmas lights switch on, Belper Memorial Gardens