Police appeal for help to trace man who has gone missing again

Police are appealing for information to help trace a Derbyshire man who has once again been reported missing from his home.

Barry Shaw, 46, was last seen around 8am, on Thursday, January 19, before he left his home in Newbold to go to work in the town centre.

He is described as white, around 6ft tall and of a large build.

Mr Shaw is bald and was clean shaven and was last seen wearing a white shirt and tie, dark coloured trousers and black shoes.

Previously, Mr Shaw went missing from his home on Hall View, Chesterfield, in May, 2015, when he disappeared for 15 days before he was found safe and well again on May 23, 2015.

During this incident, police had received a call from a dog walker to say that they had seen Mr Shaw and with the help of Edale Mountain Rescue he was located in woods off Watson Lane in Wingerworth and needed to be taken to hospital by air ambulance.

Following his latest disappearance this month, police are appealing for anyone who sees Barry or knows where he might be to contact Derbyshire police on 101 quoting incident number 648 of January 20.