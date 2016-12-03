Police 'aware of incident' in Belper - amid claims of machete attack

Police are investigating what they describe as an 'incident' in Belper last night.

We have contacted Derbyshire Constabulary about a number of allegations circulating on social media, including claims of injuries after an apparent machete attack outside the Green House pub on King Street.

A force spokesman said: "We are aware of an incident in Belper last night.

"We cannot comment on the claims on social media as it is a live investigation."

The spokesman urged witnesses or anyone with information to call police on 101.