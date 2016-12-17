Police given more time to question Derbyshire terror suspects

Police have been granted more time to question four Derbyshire men arrested on suspicion of terrorism.

Yesterday, the north east counter-terrorism unit was given another week to question the four Derby men who - along with another man from Burton and a woman from London - were arrested earlier this month.

They now have until Monday, December 26 to question them under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The arrests were made on Monday, December 12, as part of an ongoing investigation led by the North East Counter Terrorism Unit, supported by local officers from Derbyshire.

Earlier this week, Derbyshire’s Deputy Chief Constable urged people to enjoy shopping and nightlife in the city as usual following the arrests.

He added that extra officers would be on patrol in the Normanton area of Derby where properties were being searched.