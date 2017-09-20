Police keen to trace owner of ‘stolen’ unique stamp book

Police have released images of a unique book containing stamps in a bid to reunite it with its rightful owner.

Officers from Derbyshire Constabulary’s specialist burglary unit have recovered the book and believe it may have been stolen.

If you recognise the book, call DC Jennifer Casey on 101, or send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.