Police launch campaign after stone and egg-throwing louts blight neighbourhood

Police are working with a Derbyshire school to target concerns about nuisance and anti-social behaviour happening at evenings and weekends.

PC Kelly Brown has been working with Headteacher Tracey Burnside and Assistant Headteacher Denise Marsden at Whittington Green School, on High St, Old Whittington, in Chesterfield, to raise awareness about what anti-social behaviour is and the effect it can have on others.

It follows concerns from people living in the Whittington area about anti-social behaviour in recent weeks with reports from residents about eggs throwing, stones being thrown at windows, shouting and feeling antagonised by others on the street.

Patrols are being carried out by the Safer Neighbourhood policing team and work is ongoing with those found to be causing a nuisance.

The numbers of reports to police has already started to reduce.

Police constable Brown, one of the Safer Neighbourhood officers who cover the Whittington and Barrow Hill area, said: “This kind of behaviour is unacceptable and can have a negative effect on individuals and the community as a whole.

“Patrols are being carried out in the area and appropriate action will be taken whenever we find individuals who are persistently causing a nuisance.

“We’re also working alongside Whittington Green School to raise awareness of what can be considered anti-social behaviour, its effect on victims and the consequences which we hope will ensure students from the school will not get involved with this type of activity.”

Anyone who witnesses anti-social behaviour or with information about those responsible should call Derbyshire police on 101, except in an emergency, when you should dial 999.