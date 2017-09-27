Police officer recruitment closes this Saturday night

Derbyshire Constabulary have said its recruitment window for new police officers closes at 11.55pm this Saturday – so anyone hoping to apply has just a few days to do it.

The force has been inviting anyone who wants to take on a uniquely challenging career to apply since May and are looking for 180 officers to join the ranks over the next two years.

A spokesman said: “It’s an opportunity to help us protect communities across Derbyshire, from our city centre and towns to the rural reaches of the county.

“We’re looking for people from all walks of life, who have a passion for helping others and want to experience a career that is like no other.”

So if you want to help protect the vulnerable, crack down on crime and put offenders before the courts, head to www.derbyshire.police.uk before Saturday night and get your application in.

It will also be the last chance for people who don’t have a degree or an equivalent qualification to join.

The College of Policing, which sets the qualification criteria for forces to recruit from, has said that from 2020, new recruits need a policing degree, a bolt-on policing qualification for graduates, or a police apprenticeship.

You can find out more information about the existing qualification requirements on the careers pages of the force’s website.

There, you’ll also find a wealth of information about what it takes to become a police officer, including the training schedule, a detailed role profile and the salary.

The spokesman added: ““We want our force to represent the diverse, varied communities we serve, and therefore we’re encouraging people from diverse backgrounds to consider applying.

The clock is ticking, so if you are interested in a career in policing, get your application finished off and sent by 11.55pm on Saturday.”