Police searching for missing Derbyshire pensioner find body in river

Derbyshire Police has found a body in the River Derwent after hunting for a missing 77-year-old.

Manjit Kaur was last seen at her home at 9am on Saturday, October 14.

A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Earlier today our officers who were out searching for missing woman Manjit Kaur found the body of a woman in the River Derwent near to Meadow Road.

“The body is thought to be Ms Kaur however a formal identification is yet to take place.”

Ms Kaur was reported missing when she left her home address in Allenton.