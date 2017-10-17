Police searching for missing Derbyshire pensioner find body in river

Derbyshire Police has found a body in the River Derwent after hunting for a missing 77-year-old.
Manjit Kaur was last seen at her home at 9am on Saturday, October 14.
A Derbyshire Police spokesman said: “Earlier today our officers who were out searching for missing woman Manjit Kaur found the body of a woman in the River Derwent near to Meadow Road.
“The body is thought to be Ms Kaur however a formal identification is yet to take place.”
Ms Kaur was reported missing when she left her home address in Allenton.
