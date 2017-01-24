Police seek dangerous Audi driver on A6

Police are trying to trace the driver of a car which was seen to be driving dangerously along the A6.

At about 4.20pm on Wednesday, January 18, a dark coloured Audi was seen driving along the southbound carriageway of the A6 Taddington bypass in the direction of Ashford in the Water.

The car cut in front of a driver who was overtaking a lorry, narrowly avoiding a serious collision.

The Audi was either an A3 or A4 model.

Witnesses or anyone with dashboard camera footage should call PC Damian Stanton on 101, quoting reference 17000028807.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.