Police seek occupants of car who fled scene after hitting wall and other cars

Police are trying to trace the occupants of a car who fled from the scene after it hit a wall and other vehicles in Belper.

At about 9pm on Thursday, November 3, a silver Ford KA hit a wall on John O’Gaunts Way and then struck two cars parked nearby.

Witnesses reported seeing two men run away from the scene. They are described white, aged around 20, slim and about 5ft 8ins tall. They wore jeans and light coloured tops.

Witnesses or anyone with information should call Police Constable Rachel Williams on 101, quoting reference 16000354643.

Alternatively, send her a message online by visiting the ‘Contact Us’ section of the police website at: www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.