Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham’s pledge to combat ‘sickening’ violence

Mid-Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham has pledged her support to end violence against women and girls.

Mrs Latham said she would support a forthcoming Private Member’s Bill (PMB) which would require the UK Government to legally commit to providing a better framework for addressing violence against women and girls, by making the Istanbul Convention law in the UK.

This legislation requires the UK to take measures to prevent violence against women, protect women experiencing violence, and prosecute perpetrators.

Mrs Latham said: “I wholeheartedly support this worthwhile campaign to combat the sickening violence which occurs against women and girls in the UK.”