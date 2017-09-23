Search

Heart attack councillor calls for defibrillators

Councillor Simon Spencer, centre, with the county council staff who helped save him, from left, John Hopkinson, James Adams, Chrissie Edwards and Teresa Jones.
Councillor Simon Spencer, centre, with the county council staff who helped save him, from left, John Hopkinson, James Adams, Chrissie Edwards and Teresa Jones.

The deputy leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Simon Spencer, has returned to work after a heart attack and pledged cash to buy more of the defibrillators that saved his life.

Coun Spencer collapsed in his office following a cardiac arrest at County Hall last month and praised staff who rushed to his aid.

He said: “Without the defibrillator and quick reactions of staff, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I cannot thank them enough for what they did but I can make sure that defibrillators are available in more council buildings with staff trained to use them.”

£15,000 has now been set-aside from council funds to buy ten more of the devices for council buildings across Derbyshire, with locations to be confirmed soon.

Coun Spencer said: “This vital kit really does mean the difference between life and death.”