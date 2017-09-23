Heart attack councillor calls for defibrillators

The deputy leader of Derbyshire County Council, Councillor Simon Spencer, has returned to work after a heart attack and pledged cash to buy more of the defibrillators that saved his life.

Coun Spencer collapsed in his office following a cardiac arrest at County Hall last month and praised staff who rushed to his aid.

He said: “Without the defibrillator and quick reactions of staff, I wouldn’t be here today.

“I cannot thank them enough for what they did but I can make sure that defibrillators are available in more council buildings with staff trained to use them.”

£15,000 has now been set-aside from council funds to buy ten more of the devices for council buildings across Derbyshire, with locations to be confirmed soon.

Coun Spencer said: “This vital kit really does mean the difference between life and death.”