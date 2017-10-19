MP backs wildlife charity campaign on river health

Mid Derbyshire MP Pauline Latham has added her support to a World Wide Fund for Nature (WWF) campaign to improve the health of rivers in England and Wales.

On Tuesday, October 17, the WWF staged an event in Parliament to highlight recent research which found 80 per cent of rivers unhealthy, and 40 per cent polluted with sewage.

Campaign manager Barbara Cornejo Sesnic said: “The wildlife that lives in our rivers is in crisis. Freshwater populations have declined by 81 per cent since 1970, faster than any other species group on the planet. We are calling for the Government to place nature at the heart of politics for generations to come.”