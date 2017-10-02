Royal British Legion urgently seeking poppy appeal help

The Belper branch of the Royal British Legion are asking for help as they begin preparing for their annual Poppy Appeal fundraising campaign.

After 96 years of campaigning on behalf of the country’s former armed service personnel, the charity say they are have a growing need for a new generation of supporters.

Les Harrison, who has been responsible for organising the November Remembrance collections in recent years, said: “Those men and women who, traditionally year after year have come forward as collectors and organizers at the time of the poppy appeal, are growing older.

“With each year that passes it becomes a matter of increasing urgency that a large number of new young collectors can be found who can carry this valuable work on into the 21st century.”

He added: “The shortage of collectors grows graver each year and the massive commitment facing the region remains undiminished.

“The continuing toll of human distress arising from such conflicts as Korea, Malaya, Borneo, and more recently Northern Ireland, the Falklands, the Gulf, Bosnia and Afghanistan all make greater the task that the legion still faces today.”

This year’s appeal starts on Saturday, October 28, and runs through to Saturday, November 11.

Various roles are available to support the appeal, and the time commitment involved can be as low as a few hours, or flexible to suit volunteers.

For more details on how to get involved, contact Les on 07835 721399 or visit the Royal British Legion’s base in Strutt Street opposite the Co-op.