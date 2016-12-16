Solar power helps Amber Valley council cut costs

Solar panels installed on the roof of Amber Valley Borough Council’s headquarters in Ripley are helping reduce its energy costs.

The 78 panels were put in place in March, at the same time as LED lighting was installed throughout the building.

Latest figures show that the LEDs will make an annual saving of £10,100 on the council’s energy bill and the solar panels will create a further saving of £1,659 and generate income of £813 through surplus energy bought by the National Grid.

They will also reduce the council’s CO2 output by 57.75 tonnes each year.

Portfolio Holder for Environment, Councillor Chris Short, said: “This work underlines not only our commitment to implementing environmentally-friendly initiatives wherever possible, but also to reducing the council’s running costs.”

The combined cost of the solar panels and LEDs was approximately £48,400 – an investment which will pay for itself within a four-year period.