Popular Belper bistro caters to demand with £100,000 expansion

A Belper café-bistro opened on a shoestring four years ago has just been relaunched following a six-month makeover costing more than £100,000.

Nourish at No. 44 had become so successful that the owners, husband and wife Perry and Ali Nadin, were faced with a choice of relocating or reconfiguring their existing premises in a former King Street pub.

They opted to stay put, and have just put the final touches to a project that will double the number of diners they can accommodate.

Ali said: “It’s been a massive leap of faith to invest so heavily in taking an already successful business forward.

“We were left with twenty pence between us after spending everything we had on converting the old Imperial Vaults in 2012. This time, it is probably more like five pence.”

The project has created an extended kitchen, meaning Perry now has plenty of room to utilise all the skills he picked up working in Michelin-starred restaurants.

It has also increased the dining space with a suite of rooms on the second floor and a large private garden.

Ali said: “There is nothing more frustrating than turning people away and decline bookings. We often had an eight-week waiting list for tables. Now we don’t have to go on disappointing people.”

The popular menu boasts a mix of French cooking and contemporary English style, with an emphasis on local produce which has earned Nourish a Gold Taste Award.

Ali and Perry plan to add cocktails and live music to the mix. Book on 01773 824480.