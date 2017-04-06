Prolific offender must pay £355 after stealing vacuum cleaner

A prolific offender with 31 previous convictions for 69 offences has been ordered to pay £355 after stealing a £200 vacuum cleaner from a store.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Thursday, April 6, how Ian Radford, 45, of Flamstead Avenue, Loscoe, stole the Dyson handheld vacuum cleaner from Sainsbury’s at Ripley.

Prosecuting solicitor Sam Matkin said: “A male wearing a camouflage coat entered Sainsbury’s and was seen going into an aisle and taking a £200 handheld vacuum cleaner and taking it to the clothing section of the store.

“He left the store and returned without his coat and then left with the vacuum cleaner without paying.”

Radford was identified by staff at the store and police, according to Mr Matkin.

The defendant pleaded guilty to the theft after it happened on December 1, last year.

Mr Matkin revealed that Radford has 31 previous convictions for 69 offences with 29 relating to theft.

Radford is also under post sentence supervision after he was dealt with for possessing drugs with intent to supply and he served a 12 months prison sentence.

Defence solicitor Stephen Burdon said: “Following his release from a custodial sentence he has complied with his post sentence supervision requirements but has struggled financially because of complications with benefit claims.

“He was released in Autumn last year but there had to be various investigations before he could be granted benefits.”

Mr Burdon explained that Radford had been supported by his mother and his girlfriend but after his girlfriend lost her job he became desperate and stole the vacuum cleaner to get money.

Radford has since been granted benefits and when he completes treatment for a medical condition affecting a hand he hopes to get work as a panel beater or car sprayer.

Magistrates fined Radford £40 and ordered him to pay £200 compensation and a £30 victim surcharge and £85 costs.