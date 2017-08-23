RE-APPEAL: Hunt for wanted Derbyshire man continues

This man is wanted for intent to supply drugs, burglary and has been recalled to prison.

Derbyshire Police have re-launched an appeal to find a wanted man.

Craig Shaw is wanted by the police for a number of offences.

A force spokesman said: “Our officers are trying to trace Craig Shaw (26), from Derby, as they would like to speak to him about two alleged offences.

The offences include possession with intent to supply drugs and a burglary in Chilwell.

Shaw is also wanted for recall to prison. He is thought to be in the Derby area.”

Anyone who sees Craig Shaw is asked to call police on 101 and ask for PC Jack Williamson.