REVEALED: Derbyshire schools GCSE performance tables

The latest GCSE performance tables for Derbyshire’s schools have been published by the Department for Education.

But this year’s figures are different to previous years and now look at two new headlines measures - progress 8 and attainment 8.

The new areas were introduced by the government and aim to take a wider view of how pupils perform throughout school rather than just in their GCSE exams.

Attainment 8 is now the average attainment across eight subjects, including English and maths while Progress 8 measures the progress a pupil makes from the end of primary school to the end of secondary school.

Progress 8 gives an indication of whether as a group, pupils in the school made above or below average progress compared to similar pupils in other schools.

• A score of zero means pupils in this school on average do about as well at key stage 4 as other pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

• A score above zero means pupils made more progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

• A score below zero means pupils made less progress, on average, than pupils across England who got similar results at the end of key stage 2.

A negative progress score does not mean pupils made no progress, or the school has failed - it means pupils in the school made less progress than other pupils across England with similar results at the end of key stage 2.

Schools listed below alphabetically

Aldercar High School

Progress 8 score -0.41

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 49%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 11%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 42.2

Alfreton Grange Arts College

Progress 8 score -0.26

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 51%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 6%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 45.4

Antony Gell School

Progress 8 score 0.05

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 62%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 33%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 52.0

Belper School and Sixth Form Centre

Progress 8 score -0.19

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 69%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 20%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 52.2

Brookfield Academy Trust

Progress 8 score -0.23

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 79%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 36%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 54.0

Buxton Community School

Progress 8 score -0.19

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 61%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 13%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 51.6

Chapel-en-le-Frith High School

Progress 8 score 0.08

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 60%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 19%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.6

Dronfield Henry Fanshawe School

Progress 8 score 0.14

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 81%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 45%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 56.1

Eckington School

Progress 8 score -0.36

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 66%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 17%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.8

Frederick Gent School

Progress 8 score -0.68

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 55%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 11%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44

Friesland School

Progress 8 score -0.11

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 72%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 23%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 52.3

Glossopdale Community College

Progress 8 score -0.23

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 53%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 19%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 47.5

Granville Sports College

Progress 8 score -0.49

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 50%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 17%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.7

Hasland Hall Community School

Progress 8 score 0.01

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 65%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 26%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 50.5

Heanor Gate Science College

Progress 8 score -0.22

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 67%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 17%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.8

Heritage High School

Progress 8 score -0.65

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 46%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.1

Highfields School

Progress 8 score -0.01

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 73%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 31%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 53.4

Hope Valley College

Progress 8 score -0.43

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 76%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 3%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 51.2

John Flamsteed Community School

Progress 8 score -0.05

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 72%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 5%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.4

John Port School

Progress 8 score -0.58

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 56%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 17%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 48.1

Kirk Hallam Community Academy

Progress 8 score -0.58

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 49%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 45.7

Lady Manners School

Progress 8 score 0.02

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 78%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 25%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 55.9

Netherthorpe School

Progress 8 score 0.02

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 77%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 33%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 54.7

New Mills School and Sixth Form

Progress 8 score 0.07

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 53%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 17%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 48.0

Ormiston Ilkeston Enterprise Academy

Progress 8 score -0.55

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 49%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 10%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.2

Outwood Academy Newbold

Progress 8 score -0.21

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 71%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.5

Parkside Community School

Progress 8 score 0.10

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 70%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 18%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 50.1

Saint John Houghton Catholic Voluntary Academy

Progress 8 score -0.29

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 61%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 19%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.7

Shirebrook Academy

Progress 8 score -0.10

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 35%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 14%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.5

Springwell Community College

Progress 8 score -0.16

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 47%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 11%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.3

St Mary’s Catholic High School, A Catholic Voluntary Academy

Progress 8 score 0.37

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 78%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 40%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 59.3

St Philip Howard Catholic Voluntary Academy

Progress 8 score -0.15

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 67%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 13%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 50.5

St Thomas More Catholic High School Buxton

Progress 8 score -0.19

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 66%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 12%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 51.8

Swanwick Hall School

Progress 8 score -0.52

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 51%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 7%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 45.9

The Bolsover School

Progress 8 score -0.32

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 54%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 5%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.8

The Ecclesbourne School

Progress 8 score - 0.17

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths - 90%

% achieving English Baccalaureate - 38%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 59.4

The Long Eaton School

Progress 8 score -0.48

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 60%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 16%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 45.8

The Ripley Academy

Progress 8 score -0.54

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 48%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 10%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 44.7

Tibshelf Community School

Progress 8 score -0.55

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 69%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 25%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 48.3

Tupton Hall School

Progress 8 score -0.38

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 57%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 7%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 45.6

Whittington Green School

Progress 8 score -0.34

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 58%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 18%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 46.0

Wilsthorpe Community School

Progress 8 score -0.07

% of pupils achieving grade C or better in English and Maths 68%

% achieving English Baccalaureate 13%

Average Attainment 8 score per pupil 49.6