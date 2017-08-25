REVEALED: The biggest spiders to invade Derbyshire homes...so far

It’s spider season across Derbyshire and readers have been getting in touch sharing their creepiest pictures of the arachnids.

The ‘sex starved spiders’ usually rear their heads (and legs) at the start of September, but they’ve made an early appearance this year.

House spiders will remain in their webs in sheds, garages and wood piles during the summer, until going on the hunt for a mate in autumn.

That means they’ll be moving into your house in the hope of getting some action.

Readers have been sending in pictures of the biggest spiders to invade their homes and here are found the biggest offenders!

